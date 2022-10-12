Here's where to buy Nvidia RTX 4090 cards today

Audio player loading…

The next generation of graphics cards is officially launching today, with Nvidia's RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) on sale 12th October at 6am PT | 9am ET | 2pm BST. We've been obsessively benchmarking a bunch of different versions of the new Ada Lovelace GPUs over the past couple of weeks, and it represents a genuinely impressive piece of technical graphics wizardry.

There is no other graphics card on the market today that can come close to the power and performance of the RTX 4090, whether that's for rendering, gaming, or going all out and ray tracing at 4K and beyond. And even though AMD is set to announce its new chiplet-based RDNA 3 graphics cards in early November, the rumours suggest the top card is unlikely to best the RTX 4090.

There will be slightly more affordable Ada graphics cards arriving next month, too, but whether they'll have the same generational impact as the RTX 4090 is tough to say. We're not convinced.

So, for now, if you want the magic that is the best graphics card in the world right now, that $1,599 price tag is what you need to pay. That's the base MSRP, and the price of the excellent Nvidia Founders Edition, but there are far more expensive options on the table as well. Though we'd struggle to see a reason why you should spend $2,000 on the Asus ROG RTX 4090.

But if you desire a new high-performance graphics card, there is nothing better, and probably won't be for a good while. But don't expect the cards to hang around. They may not disappear as quickly as in previous launches, given the extreme price of them. And there are a host of third-party cards available, too. But I would still expect the first shipment of RTX 4090 cards to sell out soon after launch. Which means it will pay to get in line early.

So, where can you funnel your hard-earned cash in exchange for the fastest consumer GPU ever made?

When does the RTX 4090 go on sale? The Nvidia RTX 4090 will go on sale Wednesday 12th October at 6am PT | 9am ET | 2pm BST.

Where can I buy the RTX 4090 Founders Edition? In the US Best Buy (opens in new tab) continues as Nvidia's go-to partner for its Founders Edition sales, so that's where you can find the best-value version of the new RTX 4090. In the UK we believe that Nvidia will also stick with Scan (opens in new tab) as the go-to reseller for the RTX 4090 Founders Edition, too.

Nvidia RTX 4090 retailers in the US

Amazon (opens in new tab)

There are no listings yet for Amazon, but you can expect links to go live around the time the products launch elsewhere. It's a funny old store...

Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Newegg (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Nvidia RTX 4090 retailers in the UK

Right now, there aren't many retailers listing pricing for the RTX 4090, but we've listed below the landing pages for the main GPU sellers in the UK. The price of the RTX 4090 recently went up, thanks to the current governmental fiscal fun, so it's now starting at £1,699.99 for the Founders Edition.

Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon hasn't listed any RTX 4090 cards as yet, but we expect the pages will go live as soon as the embargo lifts and they do actually go on sale.

Overclockers (opens in new tab)

Overclockers has a full list of cards that it's going to stock, but as yet no prices on any of them until they actually go live at 2pm today.

Scan (opens in new tab)

Box (opens in new tab)

Ebuyer (opens in new tab)

Just for reference, here is the 4K performance of the new Nvidia card. Just in case you wanted to know just how fast it is compared to the high-end competition. And also to put you off spending $1,200 on an RTX 3090 Ti just because it has some $800 discount on it.

It's just not worth the price now the RTX 4090 has landed.

4K gaming performance