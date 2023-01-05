Where to buy an Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti today: early retailer listings from $840–$1,050

Audio player loading…

Nvidia's latest RTX 40-series graphics card launches today, January 5. Announced during CES 2023, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a $799 graphics card with some fairly lofty 1440p and 4K performance to offer. I just hope we'll see prices actually sticking around that price tag for a decent amount of time today—early listings would suggest that $799 price tag will be hard to come by, however.

If you've been keeping up with the Nvidia 40-series launch, you'll know that the RTX 4070 Ti is one and the same with the RTX 4080 12GB that was originally announced by Nvidia only to be pulled from the roster pre-launch. The RTX 4070 Ti is the exact same card, only now comes in at $100 cheaper.

We've already published our Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC review (opens in new tab), so take a look if you're still not entirely sure whether you want to drop $799 or more on one today. In summary, it's likely the card to buy around this price range, especially with DLSS Frame Generation, but it's not quite a home run in terms of value for money over last-gen.

We know that some manufacturers have much higher price tags planned for more premium and liquid-cooled models of RTX 4070 Ti, such as Colorful. It's the MSRP models that will likely be snapped up first, and for good reason—even though this is the cheapest RTX 40-series GPU, it's still a whole lot of cash.

There's no Founders Edition RTX 4070 Ti coming today, so don't waste any time looking for one.

We don't have an exact on sale time for the RTX 4070 Ti. That said, previous launches would suggest a time of 6am PST/9am EST/2pm GMT/3pm CET, so be ready for then.

As for some of the prices listed at the links above, don't be put off. These appear to be third-party retailers trying to offer availability ahead of launch for inflated prices with delivery dates later this month or even next month. Try to avoid these and stick to the genuine Newegg stock once that's available at the actual launch time.

Unfortunately there's no sign of a single RTX 4070 Ti at MSRP at Best Buy. Not a great sign of things to come.

No live listings - in-store pickup may be required

