What did you play last week?

Fraser Brown played Baldur's Gate 3 as a druid who is also a badger. Actually, he seems to be playing a badger who reluctantly happens to be a druid sometimes. The druid class is an impressively involved addition to the RPG, with a lot to do in your wildshaped animal forms, whether spider or bear or, indeed, badger. Like talking to other animals, and of course sitting on everything to see how funny it looks.

Jeremy Peel played Outbreak, the new zombies mode in Call of Duty: Cold War. It's got co-op and a variety of different objectives, and seems like a competent delivery of a thing we can't get enough of—shooting zombies with our friends, the ultimate in guilt-free team-bonding violence. I imagine this is what people with office jobs get out of being sent on paintball trips or whatever.

Rachel Watts played a Minecraft mod that turns it into Factorio. The Create mod gives you the tools to make more complex automated mechanisms than vanilla, putting together the interlocking conveyor belt monstrosities of games like Satisfactory, complete with gearboxes and chain drives and so on. I feel like I blinked and when I opened my eyes 'automated factory-building' was a core part of PC gaming, completely normal and accepted. What a hobby this is.

I played Dakka Squadron, a 40K game so orky it practically shits green. Dakka Squadron puts you in the pilot seat of what is basically a rustbucket World War II fighter plane, then throws you into arcade aerial combat while guitars wail and voice actors shout DAKKA DAKKA. It's definitely committed to the bit, I'll give it that.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you been trying to understand what the heck is going on in Persona 5 Strikers or are you trying not to get killed by falling trees in Valheim? Maybe you're grinding like it's 2007 in Old School Runescape, which is now on Steam? Tell us!