What are you playing this weekend?

We've all jumped into the Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta for the weekend, and I admit that I'm not quite getting it yet. Maybe it's going from the CoD:WWII beta one weekend to Battlefront the next, but the generous—and quickly regenerating—health is throwing me off. I'm mostly rushing in, getting a couple kills, and starting over. (So much grenade spam.)

The design of the one 40-player Galactic Warfare map available also baffles me a bit. First, the drones must escort an MTT (a big transport tank, basically) to the palace in Theed, which they almost always do successfully. That's in part because no one really wants to win early and prevent the map's next stage from triggering anyway—it gets more fun in the palace—so the defenders tend to engage in a bunch of pointless skirmishes while the MTT lurches forward. The final stages are better, as the defenders protect the palace doors, then make a last stand in the throne room, but that opening segment usually feels dull, with lots of jogging. It's possible I'm just not approaching it with the right attitude, and to be fair I've only played a handful of matches.

For now, though, I much prefer the Strike mode. It's a 16-player attack and defend match that, in the map available for the beta, ends with the attackers running a football (aka a Jedi artifact) down the field to escape. It's exciting every time I spawn, and there's a lot less jogging.

If you're playing Battlefront 2 this weekend, how are you feeling about it so far? And if you're not playing Battlefront 2, let us know what else you're up to in the comments. I still can't pull myself away from Divinity: Original Sin 2 for long.