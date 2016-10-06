Popular

We've got 15 three-day passes to PAX Australia up for grabs

Winners drawn on Monday, October 10.

Update: Entries closed today! Winners will be notified by email tomorrow – best of luck!

Original story:

PAX Australia returns to Melbourne this November 4-6, and PC Gamer has a whopping 15 three-day passes to give away. You’ll be granted access to the gaming expo for the entire weekend, which means you’ll be able to attend all the panels, play a huge variety of major games before they’re released, and enjoy what will probably be a vintage year for Overwatch cosplay.

To go in the draw, just fill in the form over here and answer the following question: if you were forced to cosplay a video game character at a convention, who would you choose, and why?

A few details: winners will be contacted by a representative from PAX Australia with details on how to redeem the prize (this will involve picking up a wristband assigned to you at the Melbourne Convention Centre). The prize includes access only – you’ll need to arrange your own transport or accommodation if needed.

Winners will be announced next Monday, October 10. Click here to enter, or here to visit the PAX Australia website.

