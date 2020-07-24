Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest is an RPG with tabletop mechanics, coming 'Q4 2020'

After its initial announcement during the Future Games Show, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest moved further out of the shadows today. On Twitter, developer Different Tales posted a new trailer offering a brief glimpse of the game in action, including the vague release date of Q4 2020.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest tells the story of Maia, who travels to Poland in hopes of finding out more about her family roots. Bet you she finds werewolves on the way. Heart of the Forest aims to be a digital adaptation of the Werewolf: The Apocalypse tabletop role-playing system, part of the larger World of Darkness universe that also includes Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. As such, Maia has a character sheet listing different aspects of her personality, as well as stats for health, willpower and rage. The decisions you make in-game will affect these stats, which in turn has influence on what kind of decisions you can make in the first place.

Different Tales said Heart of the Forest will be a game both for World of Darkness veterans and beginners. The new screenshots and the trailer reveal it to be mostly text-based, featuring images in a pretty striking comic-style. It looks like an intriguing game for everyone who likes narrative-based games you can influence with your own decisions, and is definitely one to keep an eye on for World of Darkness fans waiting for Bloodlines.