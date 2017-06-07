We're giving away 5,000 keys for the Aven Colony demo

UPDATE: We're all out! Thanks to everyone who grabbed a key

Original story: Yesterday publisher Team17 announced sci-fi city builder Aven Colony would be coming out in just over a month, July 25. But you don't have to wait that long to get your hands on it, because we're giving away 5,000 Steam keys for an early demo of Aven Colony!

The demo will remain playable until the week before its launch, right around July 18. It will give you access to the first two training missions, a campaign biome, and a sandbox biome. So to be perfectly clear, this is not the full game, and will not turn into the full game on launch.

If you want to guarantee you get a key next time we do a giveaway, you should join the PC Gamer Club! All Club members get early access to giveaways like this, and were sent their Aven Colony demo keys 24 hours in advance. There are many more giveaways to come, as well as lots of other perks, like an ad-free site and a digital subscription to PC Gamer magazine, so sign up today and cut the line.