Weird West gets a zombie apocalypse mode and reveals update roadmap

The dead are rising from their graves in Weird West, so of course that means cowboys have to get involved. The top-down immersive sim already thrives in its mix of supernatural and wild west influences, so adding a zombie apocalypse mode is right up its street.

A new trailer from developer WolfEye Studios and publisher Devolver Digital has shown off the first major update to the game's content as well as a few details about plans for the future. And first is the Plague community event.

The description of the YouTube video says: "Reports are rolling in from across the Weird West of a plague of undead rising from the grave! Worse, a terrible sickness seems to follow in their wake. Stay sharp, travelers." This is a limited time event mind you, so you better dig in if you're interested in getting your brains eaten. An acquired taste.

The undead are savage. You'll need to use your arsenal alongside the game's environment to make sure you're up to the task of sending them back to hell. Although the trailer is short and sweet there are a whole collection of situations you'll be faced with. From salon fights to outdoor stealth excursions, there seems to be a lot of fun to be had. If you've not yet read our thoughts on Weird West, our review breaks down everything you need to know.

The trailer ends with a little look at future content set up for Weird West too. A content pack, 'nimpossible mode', caged ones event and modding is all in the near future for the game with a hint that updates will continue beyond these plans. All of these updates are noted as free so there may well be paid DLC in the future too.