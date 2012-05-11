Weekend Game Deals - Portal to Skyrim

Steam's got the big ones this weekend with 66% off Portal 2 , 33% off Skyrim , and 80% off Company of Heroes . On Amazon , Double Fine games are heavily discounted with 80% off Costume Quest and 60% off Psychonauts , and you can still get 27% off Civilization V , 15% off Mass Effect 3 , and 50% off Mount & Blade: Warband . See all of this weekend's deals inside!
STEAM
To celebrate its Steam Workshop integration , Valve is offering 66% off Portal 2 all weekend, and the same discount on the Portal Bundle (both games for $8.49). You can also play Tropico 4 free , and buy the game for 66% off. Oh, and if you want to know why everyone's making a fuss about the Company of Heroes 2 announcement, you can add Company of Heroes to your collection for $1.99.
- 66% off Portal 2 - $6.79
- 66% off Tropico 4 - $13.59
- 33% off The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $40.19
- 80% off Company of Heroes - $1.99
- More Steam deals
AMAZON
This week, Amazon is offering big Double Fine discounts which include 60% off Psychonauts and 80% off Costume Quest . And, as usual, Amazon's got bunches of other deals, such as 50% off Mount & Blade: Warband and 33% off Modern Warfare 3 . We've picked out some of the highlights below, but Amazon's PC download deals are always changing, so check out its list for anything we missed.
- 83% off Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum - $4.99
- 80% off Costume Quest- $2.99
- 60% off Psychonauts- $3.99
- 50% off Stacking - $7.49
- 50% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $10.03
- 33% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $39.99
- 27% off Sid Meier's Civilization V - $22.02
- 25% off Dungeon Siege 3 - $14.95
- 66% off Tropico 4 - $13.59
- 26% off Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 - $14.75
- 26% off Assassin's Creed Revelations - $31.69
- 15% off Mass Effect 3 - $50.99
IMPULSE
With Dead Space 3 details recently leaked, Impulse is offering Dead Space and Dead Space 2 bundled together for $19.99.
- 50% off Dead Space 1 & 2 bundle - $19.99
- 50% off Gotham City Imposters - $7.49
- 50% off Age of Empires III: Complete Collection - $19.99
- 50% off Star Prospector - $9.99
- Buy Battlefield 3, get Back to Karkand free - $59.99
GAMEFLY
GAMERSGATE
It's Batman weekend at GamersGate with 60% off Batman: Arkham City , 75% off Arkham Asylum , and 66% off LEGO Batman . And, under a totally unrelated theme week banner, bunches of naval warfare games are discounted at up to 66% off.
- 60% off Batman: Arkham City - $11.98
- 75% off Batman: Arkham Asylum - $4.99
- 66% off LEGO Batman: The Videogame - $6.78
- Naval War Week - Up to 66% off naval warfare games
GOOD OLD GAMES
This weekend's themed GOG sale drops 50% off 1C games like the UFO series, Cryostasis, and King's Bounty: The Legend.
- 50% off Cryostasis - $4.99
- 50% off Fantasy Wars - $4.99
- 50% off King's Bounty: The Legend - $4.99
- 50% off Space Rangers - $4.99
- 50% off Space Rangers 2: Dominators- $4.99
- 50% off Star Wolves - $4.99
- 50% off UFO: Afterlight - $4.99
- 50% off UFO: Aftermath - $2.99
- 50% off UFO: Aftershock - $4.99
GREEN MAN GAMING
Green Man Gaming can't match Amazon's Dungeon Siege 3 deal or Steam's Tropico 4 deal, but it's still one of the only places I've seen a Super Meat Boy discount, so if you haven't played it yet, this is the place to grab a Steam key.
- 33% off Super Meat Boy - $9.98
- 31% off Men of War: Assault Squad - $23.94
- 14% off Deus Ex: Human Revolution - $42.57
- 31% off Dungeon Siege 3 - $34.27
- 34% off Tropico 4 - $26.36
Know of any more game deals this weekend? Drop them in the comments!