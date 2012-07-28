Popular

Weekend Game Deals - Orcs Must Buy

STEAM

It's a sequel hype-up weekend on Steam: Borderlands and its GOTY edition are both 75% off, as is Orcs Must Die! (There's also an Orcs Must Die! 2 demo available now, so have some of that.)

AMAZON

Amazon is running the same Borderlands deal as Steam , and many of the usuals are on sale as...usual.

GAMEFLY

GameFly returns to the list this week with 50% off Max Payne 3 and 75% off Mirror's Edge . Nice!

GAMESTOP

Bethesda games are up to 50% off this weekend on GameStop.

GOG

"Awesome Adventure Games" are 50% off on GOG this weekend. The list includes some personal favorites: The 11th Hour , Dreamfall: The Longest Journey , and Little Big Adventure (a.k.a Twinsen's Odyssey) .

More game deals

If you find any great deals we missed, the comments are a lovely place to share them.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has spent over 800 hours playing Rocket League, and slightly fewer nitpicking the PC Gamer style guide. His primary news beat is game stores: Steam, Epic, and whatever launcher squeezes into our taskbars next.
