Weekend Game Deals - Gimme a Quake

STEAM
The magic of QuakeCon has cut a modest 25% off of Steam's Bethesda/id Software catalog for the weekend, with bigger deals rotating daily. At the time of writing, RAGE is 50% off . (Note: see below for possibly better deals.)
- 50% off RAGE - $9.99
- 25% off The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $44.99
- 25% off Hunted: The Demon's Forge - $14.99
- 25% off Fallout: New Vegas - $14.99
- 25% off Fallout 3: GOTY Edition - $14.99
- 25% off The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $14.99
- 25% off The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $14.99
- 75% off Titan Quest - $3.74
GAMEFLY
GameFly's QuakeCon sale is just like Steam's, except -- what's this? RAGE is cheaper on GameFly. And so is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim . Huh! Keep an eye on it.
GAMESTOP
Again with the QuakeCon deals , and again with a couple better prices than Steam. (What's going on? I'm scared.) GameStop currently has RAGE for $6.79 and Skyrim for $40.19 (same as last week for that one). I've listed a few unrelated deals below:
- 75% off Orcs Must Die! GOTY - $3.24
- 50% off Quantum Conundrum - $7.49
- 66% off Supreme Commander 2 - $4.99
- 50% off Borderlands - $9.99
GET GAMES
A new challenger! Instead of riding along on the QuakeCon bandwagon, Get Games is offering discounts on Take 2 and Batman games.
- 30% off Civilization V: Gods & Kings - $20.99
- 70% off Civilization V - $8.99
- 75% off Civilization III Complete - $1.25
- 75% off Civilization IV Complete - $7.49
- 70% off Mafia II - $8.99
- 60% off Bioshock 2 - $7.99
- 65% off Batman Arkham City - $6.99
- 45% off Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY - $10.99
- 50% off LEGO Batman - $9.99
- 75% off Stronghold 3 Gold - $9.99
AMAZON
Though Amazon is usually a discount powerhouse, it's way down here this week because it's got a pretty stagnant rotation of deals lately. The only major new addition I could find this week is The Darkness II , and that's not very major.
Checking hardware, I did see that most GeForce GTX 670s and GTX 680s are at least a little discounted. Newegg's prices look to be about the same , though, so cross-reference.
- 75% off The Darkness II - $12.49
- 25% off Empire: Total War - $15.05
- 72% off Mount & Blade - $4.17
- 50% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $10.03
- 26% off Dragon Age 2 - $14.74
- 25% off Mass Effect 2 - $14.92
- 71% off Trine - $5.83
- 50% off Mount & Blade: Warband - $9.95
- 27% off Dungeon Siege 3 - $14.68
- 50% off Tropico 4 - $19.99
- 26% off Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 - $14.84
GOG
This week's alliterative sale takes 50% off Tremendous TopWare Titles .
If you find any great deals I missed, please do share them in the comments. Additionally, I thought this might be a good space to start sharing what we'll be playing this weekend. I plan to leave Civilization V: Gods & Kings on the ground to conquer the stars in Endless Space . Probably some EVE Online too. Space: it's really, really great. What are you up to?