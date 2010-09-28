We made a Minecraft cover for Notch

We love Minecraft, so we were delighted to hear that its creator Notch loves PC Gamer too. Rather than get a room, as many helpfully suggested, we decided to make him a Minecraft cover, frame it, and send it out to him. This is the result:

Apparently the framed copy hasn't arrived with him yet, so if you work for the Swedish postal service: hurry up! The fact that Minecraft is good isn't exactly news, so this is not our actual cover for October: that's Guild Wars 2 . But we are talking about it in the mag, pretty much every issue, simply because almost everyone in the office is playing it . If you haven't yet, you're really missing one of the most remarkable games of the year.