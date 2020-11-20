We love this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop and you will too for $1,200

Simply put, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops on the market, with incredible CPU performance and hearty supplementary components packed into a thin and light frame. Our main knock against it is the price. Or at least that was the case, before it went on sale.

While this normally sells for $1,449.99, it is currently discounted to $1,199.99 at Best Buy, and is worth every penny. Starting with the CPU, the 4900HS is AMD's second-best mobile CPU, with 8 cores and 16 threads clocked at 3GHZ to 4.3GHz, and a 35W TDP.

It's second only to the Ryzen 9 4900H, which has the same number of cores and threads, but allows the TDP to configured from 35-54W to facilitate slightly higher clocks (3.3GHz to 4.4GHz).

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | Ryzen 9 4900HS | RTX 2060 Max-Q | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,449.99 $1,199.99

This is an attractive thin and light laptop with tons of raw processing power, a fast GPU, and ample RAM and storage for this price point. It also has a fast 120Hz IPS display.

As Alan noted in his review of this very model, being able to shoehorn that much processing power into a thin and light laptop like the Zephyrus G14 is "truly incredible."

Beyond the burly CPU, this thing is also wields a GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Max-Q GPUs do not typically perform as well as their full-power counterparts, but combined with the other hardware, it is a good match for this laptop's 14-inch IPS display with a native 1920x1080 resolution. It's also a fast panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which could come in handy when playing less demanding esports games.

Subjectively, this is one of the better looking laptops as well. It ships in "Moonlight White," measures just 0.7 inches thick, and only weighs 3.64 pounds.