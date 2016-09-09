We have 2,000 Smash + Grab beta keys to give away

Smash + Grab, which was just announced a couple weeks ago, is a new take on crime from Sleeping Dogs developer United Front Games: 3v3 brawling in futuristic shopping districts, where the goal is to nab $50K worth of merch by knocking over stores and your opponents.

Want to be one of the first to play? Earlier this week United Front Games gave us 10,000 Steam keys to give away—those went quick, but they've sent over 2,000 more. The beta test has now started, and runs until this Sunday, September 11 at 10 pm PDT.

Just drop your email address in the form below (we won't see it, and Godankey won't keep it) to request a key—it's first-come-first-serve until the keys are gone.

Update: The beta test is over.