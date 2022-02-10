We can forget about Ind, Nippon and Khuresh for Total War: Warhammer 3

Audio player loading…

With the final chapter in the Total War: Warhammer trilogy launching exactly a week from now, we should be giddily looking forward to what's in store: Four factions of Chaos Gods bashing at the gates of mortal lands in the previously unexplored realms of Kislev and Cathay. Never before has a Warhammer game spoiled us with such a glut of gorgeous new content.

But just as the previous Total War: Warhammer games introduced new and unexpected factions as DLC, we can't help but wonder what DLC factions await this time round. According to principal writer Andy Hall, it's not looking likely to be Ind, Khuresh or Nippon.

In an interview with YouTuber ItalianSpartacus (via PCGamesN ), Andy Hall started off with a safe 'never say never' refrain when asked about those three factions. But then he let slip a more definitive answer:

"People are kind of desperately hanging on for one of these other nations," he told ItalianSpartacus. "Don’t lose any sleep; it’s not happening anytime soon. Probably never, I’m afraid. Cathay was a brilliant coup for us. Doesn’t mean it’s going to be repeated."

(Image credit: Sega)

So that probably puts an end to that line of speculation, but Hall is totally right in pointing out that bringing Cathay (and Kislev, to an extent) to the game alongside Games Workshop as they were designing the faction is a huge achievement. Total War: Warhammer III is already taking us to the rarely charted Ogre Kingdoms, Kislev, Grand Cathay, and realms of four distinct Chaos Gods. Players will already be treated to plenty of sights and war scenarios that will have a very different feel from previous Warhammer games.

Of course, that narrows down the possibilities about what kind of DLC we can expect in the game. When we asked producer Ian Roxburgh about DLC last October, he said: "Certainly padding out the fringes around Cathay, there's plenty to come in the future there."