Watch the first mission of Saints Row: The Third

Here are the first 12 minutes of Saints Row: The Third. Before you even jump into the character creator, you spend the prologue robbing a bank by using a helicopter to tear the entire vault out of the heart of the building. Believe it or not, things escalate from there in the full game. All will be revealed on release day, which is Tuesday November 15 in the US, and Friday November 18 in Europe. Saints Row is landing in the heart of release season, close to Modern Warfare 3, Skyrim, Batman: Arkham City, Assassin's Creed Revelations and every other blockbuster. Will you be setting aside some cash for Saints Row: The Third?