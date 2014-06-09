Watch the EA E3 2014 press conference live

Looking for reasons to watch this year's EA conference? How about Mirror's Edge 2, Battlefield Hardline, The Sims 4 and Dragon Age: Inquisition, plus any new announcements they're secretly planning, and probably some sporty-sport-sports? There are plenty of Mirror's Edge fans here in the office, so imagine some "ooohs" and "aaahs" when DICE show more of ME's gleaming city, or "nyaaaarghs" if they've put a minigun in it. You never quite know, do you? But that's what makes it exciting. Head below to watch the show.

The event starts at 12PM PDT / 3PM EDT / 8PM BST.

