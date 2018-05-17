Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal event here

Activision will reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in a livestreamed event beginning at 10am PT/1pm ET today, and you can watch it all right here.

Treyarch has already effectively confirmed that there will be a Zombies mode—not much of a surprise there. The bigger questions are whether it will have a single-player campaign, and whether it will dive into the battle royale brawl. Rumors that surfaced last month suggested "no" to the former, and "yes" to the latter.

We've also picked up some interesting chatter courtesy of our Man on the Scene, Andy Kelly.

At the Black Ops 4 reveal in LA. Don’t like to spread unconfirmed rumours, but trusted sources tell me there are almost certainly some guns in it.May 17, 2018

All secrets (or some of them, at least—we might have to wait for E3 to nail down everything) will be revealed in the livestream below. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 comes on October 12.