Popular

Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal event here

By

The livestreamed unveiled will take place at 10am PT/1pm ET, and we've got it covered.

Activision will reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in a livestreamed event beginning at 10am PT/1pm ET today, and you can watch it all right here. 

Treyarch has already effectively confirmed that there will be a Zombies mode—not much of a surprise there. The bigger questions are whether it will have a single-player campaign, and whether it will dive into the battle royale brawl. Rumors that surfaced last month suggested "no" to the former, and "yes" to the latter. 

We've also picked up some interesting chatter courtesy of our Man on the Scene, Andy Kelly. 

All secrets (or some of them, at least—we might have to wait for E3 to nail down everything) will be revealed in the livestream below. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 comes on October 12.

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
See comments