Watch superhero brawler Deadbeat Heroes in action

Deadbeat Heroes is a co-op brawler about B-list superheroes in the swinging London of 1970. The golden age of do-gooders in capes is over and a new brand of criminals have arrived, bringing guns and accents and a distinct lack of class to the world of crime. New heroes are needed to fight them, which is where you come in—a band of schmucks with rocket gloves that let you zoom around and also give you the ability to steal powers from supervillains. like a low-rent cross between the Flash and Rogue from the X-Men.

