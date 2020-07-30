Watch out for Cyberpunk 2077 beta scams

Cyberpunk 2077 is still a few months away, so scammers are trying to take advantage of eager prospective players, offering them a chance to play early in a non-existent beta. CD Projekt Red posted a warning via the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account that it wasn't sending out beta invites and reiterated that it has no plans for a beta.

1/2 If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it's not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it'll always come from @ cdprojektred com addressJuly 30, 2020

In case one of these gets through your junk filter, first check that it's from @cdprojektred.com and not an unofficial address, and you can safely assume that any mentioning a beta are bullshit. CD Projekt Red added that content creators should also be vigilant and that the studio will always reach out directly, not via a third party.

So it looks like you'll just have to wait until November 19. In the meantime, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on preview and gameplay video.