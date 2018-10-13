Watch it all burn in For Honor's Marching Fire expansion

Ubisoft's history-mocking multiplayer fighting game For Honor is about to receive an expansion called Marching Fire and you can watch a slick new trailer for it above.

Some of the stuff that's being added will be freely available for everyone, including the 4v4 breach mode that's all about besieging fortresses, and a graphical overhaul with every texture in the game apparently being enhanced as well as better illumination and nicer skies.

Those who pay for it will be able to unlock a new faction called Wu Lin before everyone else, which is made up of four Chinese heroes: Shaolin, Jiang Jun, Tiandi, and Nuxia. In addition they'll get access to arcade mode, which Ubisoft describe like this: "With infinite replayability, this quick-play mode will deliver a new battle every time with varying objectives, enemies, and modifiers."

Marching Fire will be released on October 16.