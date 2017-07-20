Watch a new Rogue Trooper Redux trailer compare the old graphics with the new

Rebellion announced in March that it was bringing the blue-skinned GIs from the 2006 third-person shooter Rogue Trooper back into action in Rogue Trooper Redux, with updated graphics and tweaked gameplay. Today the studio came across with the launch date—October 17—and shared a new trailer highlighting some of the Redux version's visual improvements.

The new(ish) game features remodeled characters, weapons, and vehicles, remastered cinematic sequences, dynamic lighting, new effects, and "higher fidelity geometry," whatever that is. Bottom line, it looks a lot better. And it does look pretty good: My memories of the original are hazy, but this updated battlefield (allowing for many of the moments in the trailer being setpieces) looks pleasingly busy and chaotic.

Rogue Trooper Redux isn't up for pre-purchase yet, but will be available from Steam and GOG for $25/£20/€25. For now, you can find out more at roguetrooper.com.