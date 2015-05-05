Warner pulls Mortal Kombat X patch after data deletion reports

Warner Bros. has pulled the Mortal Kombat X patch released earlier today, after players began reporting that it was actually deleting data, including unlocked characters and progress through the Krypt.

"We’ve been monitoring the forums and are aware of the issues players are encountering. We appreciate the constructive feedback from you, the community," Warner wrote in an update to the original patch announcement. "We want you to know that there is ongoing support behind the scenes and it’s important to us that Mortal Kombat X is a fun experience for all of our players."

Unfortunately, while the update addressed an impressively large list of issues, it also wiped out an awful lot of player data. Complaints about lost characters and progress began coming in shortly after the patch went live, and they were both widespread and vociferous enough to force its removal in short order.

"We are temporarily removing the patch until we can pinpoint the cause of save data loss," Warner said in a follow-up. "We are actively working on this and will keep everyone posted as we work towards a fix. We sincerely apologize for this disruption."

Making things even worse was the sheer size of the patch, which weighed in at roughly 15GB and required another 15GB update to revert to the previous version—essentially 30GB of downloading to do absolutely nothing. At best, that's frustrating; for gamers laboring under data caps, it could actually hike the bottom-line price of Mortal Kombat even higher, a thoroughly unwelcome development for an otherwise fun game that we've already criticized for being a subpar port.