Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions is an augmented reality trading card game, due this year

Warhammer Age of Sigmar is a tabletop board game that was launched by Games Workshop in 2015. Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions is an upcoming AR trading card game heading to PC this year, courtesy of PlayFusion.

Billed as an "all-new way for tabletop war gaming and TCG fans to experience Warhammer Age of Sigmar", Champions combines physical trading cards, a digital trading card videogame, and PlayFusion's so-called Enhanced Reality Engine.

My own knowledge of Warhammer is limited to Creative Assembly's wonderful Total War crossovers—which was enough to deliver the sort-of-sounds-like Pokemon pun in the strapline above (I'm sorry). Nevertheless, I totally get the appeal of an AR spin on tabletop wargaming, whereby combining a videogame with real life cards bring something to life in digital form.

"Partnering with Games Workshop fulfills a lifelong dream of contributing to the Warhammer universe," says PlayFusion CEO and co-founder Mark Gerhard in a statement. "The majority of our team and I grew up part of the Warhammer community, so it’s a huge honour for all of us to not only partner with such an iconic British company but also to contribute to one of the original and best fantasy IPs in the world.

"We are really passionate about developing a rich and innovative new way for the community and beyond to experience the Age of Sigmar."

Those interested can sign up for news and such over here, while we expect to hear more about how Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions will work in practice at GDC this week.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Champions is due on PC in July this year.