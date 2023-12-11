How to solve the Upperway puzzle in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

The Upperway puzzle in Rogue Trader is definitely the hardest you encounter early in the game. At least the Eurac V lab puzzle provides somewhat clear instructions through text logs, and the First Galvanic Hymn can be riddled out if you search around enough. Here, however, you have to mess around with some warehouse generators with little-to-no feedback in order to open a locked safe.

The real challenge of this puzzle is working out the order in which to activate the devices. A notice on the wall near the safe provides some guidance, but the issue is that there are multiple locations where you can complete each listed step, making it more a process of elimination. If you're eager to bypass the hassle, here's how to solve the warehouse puzzle in the Upperway on Rykad Minoris.

How to solve the Warehouse puzzle

Image 1 of 7 Try to open the Locked Safe (Image credit: Owlcat Games) Power the cogitator (Image credit: Owlcat Games) Close the relay on the west side of the room (Image credit: Owlcat Games) Unlatch the southernmost damper (Image credit: Owlcat Games) Distribute the Motive Force in the south-east corner of the room (Image credit: Owlcat Games) Close the relay near the stairs (Image credit: Owlcat Games) Open the safe for your reward (Image credit: Owlcat Games)

While fighting through the heretic-infested capital of Rykad Minoris, you'll find this puzzle in the same warehouse as the warp-magic looking glass being used to blind people. There's a little text-based event and a battle, but once both of those are done, you're free to attempt it.

The goal is to power the safe near the entrance, allowing you to open it and claim the loot. The challenge? There are multiple generators and devices scattered around the room that you'll have to choose between. If at any point you mess up, you can reset the whole puzzle via the big generator, or just quicksave before you start if that's easier. If you get the "Everything seems to be correct" message after you activate a device, you're doing it right.

Here's what you need to do step-by-step:

Try to open the Locked Safe.

"Power the cogitator" next to the safe.

"Close the Relay" on the west side of the room.

"Unlatch the damper". There are two of these in the centre of the room. You want the southernmost one.

"Distribute the Supply of Motive Force" in the south-east corner of the room.

"Close the Relay" by the stairs in the north-east corner leading down to the underhive.

"Unlock the safe" back where you started.

If you did all of these steps correctly, you can grab your reward. Before continuing onto the planetary governor's bunker, be sure to check out the underhive if you want to try a fun boss battle and get some unique items.