Wargroove will have cross-play between PC, Switch and Xbox One at launch

Chucklefish's strategy game Wargroove will have cross-play between PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One when it launches next week, the developer has announced.

The strategy game, which is out on February 1, will have a campaign as well as PvP multiplayer battles (including asynchronous play) and co-op. You can play with up to three other players, so the announcement is good news if you have friends that plan to play on console.

The game will also launch on PS4, but Chucklefish hasn't yet set a release date for the console. It's not clear whether the PS4 will be included in cross-play at a later date (as we know, Sony is often resistant to the idea).

Sometimes your friends aren't in the same faction as you, and that's okay! No need to start a war, keep your band together with multiplayer cross-platform play on PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, when Wargroove launches on February 1st! pic.twitter.com/Z6svC6MyL7January 25, 2019

Samuel tried out Wargroove back in 2017, and came away impressed. "It's turn-based strategy as we know it, but presented in a very pleasing and accessible-looking form, which is largely how I felt about Advance Wars back in the day," he wrote.

You might know Chucklefish from Starbound, one of the best space games on PC.