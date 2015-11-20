Warframe's next update will alter death

The next update for free-to-play shooter Warframe is called The Second Dream, and will go live on December 2. The most dramatic change is to the death system. Like most free-to-play games, Warframe tries to annoy you into spending real money. Currently, dying means spending a 'revive token', and you only get four a day. Want more? Get your wallet out, pal. It's gonna cost ya.

But The Second Dream is doing away with this restriction, which is good news for pretty much everyone who plays the game. You still only get four tokens, but now when you return to your ship after a match, your supply will be replenished. It's always good to see free-to-play games making strides to be more generous. The Second Dream will also come with other, yet to be revealed changes, and a new PvP map called Orokin Moonbase. Keep an eye on the official site for further details.