Warframe adds arena sports with Lunaro update

Digital Extremes announced a new and surprising bit of content for free multiplayer shooter Warframe at the PC Gaming Show during E3 2016. It's called Lunaro, and it's a team sport involving a ball, two goals, what appear to be futuristic jai-alai scoops.

It has a bit of a Rocket League vibe—the arenas, players zipping around, the explosion upon making a goal—only with Warframe characters instead of jet-powered cars.

That's not all! Digital Extremes and PC Gamer have an exclusive Dark Split-sword Dulus skin just for you. And for anyone else who wants one. But mainly for you. Take a look below.

To get the skin, head to warframe.com/promocode. Login (or create an account, and then login), and use the promocode: PCGAMINGSHOW2016.

You can use the code until June 17 at 10:00am, at which point the offer expires. So use it now, and get slicing and dicing.