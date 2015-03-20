Vive will launch at a "higher price point" according to HTC rep

Valve and HTC's Vive VR headset will not be cheap, according to a representative from the latter company. Speaking to MCV, HTC marketing head Jeff Gattis said the unit will be marketed as a premium experience at launch, though consumer demand and industry competition will likely drive down the price in the future.

"We want to deliver the most premium VR experience the world has seen," Gattis said. "That’s not marketing speak, but more about where Vive is positioned in the market. This is at the high end."

“Starting with the premium experience, even if it has a slightly higher price point, is the right thing to do from a strategic point of view. The price can always come down as the market grows. We know there is some pent up demand there, so there’s not so much price sensitivity early on. But to get the broader consumer adoption we’re all hoping for, the industry will have to drive price down to make it more accessible.”

No specific figures were mentioned, but it'll be interesting to see how the price compares with numbers estimated by Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell late last year.

"We want to stay in that $200-$400 price range," Mitchell said at the time regarding the Oculus Rift's consumer launch price. "That could slide in either direction depending on scale, pre-orders, the components we end up using, business negotiations..."

Unlike Oculus Rift, the Vive has a firm release window scheduled for November this year. Wes tried a dev kit at GDC earlier this month, confirming that it's "good enough to support an audience of serious gamers".