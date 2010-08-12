Aion's new pet system and retail deals

Aion's next big patch, dubbed "Aion 2.0" is a big deal. It's bringing a ton of changes to improve the game, but by far, the most cuddly change it's bringing is the new pet system. The system is aimed at making pets useful beyond just complementing your armor's primary colors, by letting them carry items, convert a bunch of lesser items into a single high-quality item, among other things. We've got the full list of pet types below, and an interview that answers all your questions about the new system, but first check out this brand new video.

We know from the press release that players can collect up to 100 pets, but only have one out and visible at any given time and that anyone that buys Aion at retail after the reboxing of the game post-patch will recieve a unique pet depending on where they purchased the game (Steam included). This is clearly not enough information to satisfy us, so we dug deeper and spoke with the devs over at NCsoft to get all of our questions answered. Here's what we discovered: