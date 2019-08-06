Vermintide 2: Winds of Magic gets a gory gameplay trailer

Vermintide 2's first expansion, Winds of Magic, is set to unleash the stampeding beastmen into Fatshark's first-person mix of magic and melee. It's becoming a veritable menagerie. It's due out this month, so take a look at the first gameplay trailer above.

Expect gors, ungors and, of course, minotaurs. The battlefield is going to smell atrocious. I didn't notice any in the trailer, but given the title of the DLC, I'd be surprised if we didn't have to fight any of the nasty beastmen shamans, too.

Winds of Magic doesn't just introduce this hirsute new set of enemies—the main course is really the new mode. Vermintide's levels have been transformed by the titular Winds, which also add a mutator, like regenerating health that also causes players to lose health when they hit an enemy. These level remixes will also feature different objectives, from simply killing loads of enemies to capturing objectives.

You'll need to progress through a never-ending series of stages with your adventurer pals, with the difficulty increasing as you go. The difficulty will apparently keep scaling and goes beyond the highest difficulty in the game. Fatshark doesn't want players to ever reach a hard cap, instead it will just become too hard for them to finish.

It's a shame the maps themselves aren't new, but remixes, mutators and beastmen will hopefully have almost the same impact. Winds of Magic doesn't have a specific release date yet, but it's due out this month.