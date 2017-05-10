Vanquish is finally coming to PC, will launch on Steam later this month

Released in 2010, Vanquish wasn't like the other ubiquitous third-person shooters of the time. It was fast, you were better off not hiding behind cover, and best of all, it had a cool slide-boost mechanic. PS3 and Xbox 360 owners warmed to the game upon release, but now it's finally hitting Steam.

It'll hit Steam on May 25 to be precise, but it's available to pre-order right now. The pre-order nets you the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes a 5 track soundtrack sampler, character and enemy avatars, an art book and exclusive wallpapers. More tempting than that (and let's face it, a lot would be more tempting than that) is that anyone who purchased Bayonetta last month will get a 25 percent discount if they pre-order Vanquish.

It's hardly a surprise that Vanquish has been announced: Sega has been teasing it pretty hard, but y'know, nothing is true until the company says it is. Bayonetta was a success for Sega though, and according to SEGA's John Clark more ports are likely on the way. "There's more to come from SEGA in this space, so stay tuned for further announcements."

But here's the part we're especially jazzed about: Sega promises 4K support (sweet), "extensive graphics options" (cool), full keyboard and mouse support (excellent), and "an unlocked framerate." Not 30 frames per second. Not 60 frames per second. As many frames per second as you can dream of. Dream it, and the frames will come.

Here's the trailer: