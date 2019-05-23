Here are Steam's best-selling new releases for April

Are you curious about which games were the best-selling new releases on Steam for the month of April? So was Valve, so it decided to find out.

"We are continually fascinated by the number of amazing games coming out on Steam each month and how much variety there is in what becomes popular," Valve wrote in a new blog post. "In any given month, the most popular new releases represent a wide variety of styles, genres, and themes. They may be worldwide hits or they may have a stronger audience only in particular region."

The list is not a straight rundown of the top-20 moneymakers for the month—Vacation Simulator (probably) did not outsell Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Valve looked at the revenue earned by every new game in April during the first two weeks of release to determine the top 20 sellers, and then sorted the list by release date.

This is what came out the other end:

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – April 1

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission – April 4

Islanders – April 4

Marz: Tactical Base Defense – April 4

Supraland – April 5

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – April 9

Vacation Simulator – April 9

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning – April 10

Pathway – April 11

Weedcraft Inc – April 11

Staxel – April 11

One Finger Death Punch 2 – April 15

Forager – April 18

Pagan Online – April 18

Katana Zero – April 18

Driftland: The Magic Revival – April 18

Paper Dolls Original – April 19

Mortal Kombat 11 – April 23

Imperator: Rome – April 25

Mordhau – April 29

Even though it's a bit disappointing that we don't have actual revenue figures (so we can't say for certain whether Vacation Simulator didn't outsell Mortal Kombat 11), the breadth of the list makes it interesting.

Mortal Kombat is a no-brainer and games like Totally Accurate Battle Simulator and Katana Zero are pretty well known. But Zanki Zero, Marz, and Paper Dolls Original are considerably more niche. It's good to see that such a diverse range of games is able to find an audience on Steam.

