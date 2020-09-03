Valorant patch accidentally made Omen so powerful that he had to be removed from the game

The latest Valorant patch made changes to hit effects, buffed Viper, and nerfed Killjoy and Sage. It also had an unintended but very powerful impact on Omen, who players quickly found could be made invulnerable through a simple glitch.

You can see the glitch in action below. It does throw the game out of balance a little bit.

But that's not all! Another glitch that appeared at the same time enabled the character to teleport past the spawn barriers that are in place at the start of rounds, meaning that Omen could get into an advantageous position much faster than anyone else. Not that positioning is of vital importance when you're literally impossible to kill, but it's still a pretty big problem.

Riot thought it had that one fixed too, but...

What we thought was a map bug for Omen teleporting past the spawn barriers... is actually an issue with Omen, so we're disabling him until we have a _real_ fix. Which is hopefully tomorrow.Sorry for all of the disruptions.September 3, 2020

After taking Omen out of the game completely yesterday, Riot announced this afternoon that he will be returned to action, along with a hotfix taking away his surprise superpowers, on the following schedule:

APAC/OCE regions – 2 pm PT/5 pm ET

EU/CIS/TR regions – 8 pm PT/11 pm ET

NA/BR/LATAM regions – 11 pm PT/ 2 am (September 4) ET

Not too long a wait, then. In the meantime, enjoy this.