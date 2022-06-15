Valheim will have crossplay with the upcoming Xbox version

Audio player loading…

When Valheim comes to Xbox consoles in 2023, it will have crossplay with the PC version, say developers Iron Gate AB. Valheim is also coming to the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass (opens in new tab) this fall.

In a comment on Discord, an Iron Gate rep said that "there will be full crossplay, meaning you can play on Steam with friends who are using Xbox, or any other combination."

That's pretty nice, as it means your friends on Xbox can join the dedicated servers you're hosting and check out the world you've been working on for the last year.

Additionally, you will not need a Microsoft account to access the crossplay, though apparently progress will be synced between play on PC Game Pass and play on Xbox. Iron gate said it's currently "a bit unclear" whether sync between Xbox consoles and the Steam version would be possible.

Iron Gate also said that development of the console version will not slow down work on the main game or the forthcoming Mistlands update. The port is being handled by an outside team.