Valheim Legends mod adds 6 character classes including mage, druid, and ranger

Heads up, Valheim Vikings! You don't need to be just a Viking anymore. If you're looking for a new way to play the co-op survival sandbox, can I interest you in some new character classes?

The Valheim Legends mod adds 6 different character classes to Valheim, and each has a trio of special abilities. The Ranger, for example, gets a buff to stealth, which includes greater speed while crouching and a 'power shot' ability that gives your next few ranged attacks additional damage. Plus, Rangers can summon a wolf companion for a short period of time. The Mage, meanwhile can sling fireballs as a ranged attack and summon an ice shield that freezes and damages enemies in melee range, as well as call down meteor strikes on a targeted area.

There's also a Valkyrie class with two specialty attacks and a blocking buff, a Berserker class with a rage ability and dash attack, a Druid that can summon vines from the ground and use them as projectiles (like The Elder's abilities ), and a Shaman that can buff themselves and allies with quickly regenerating stamina and shield them from poison and fire attacks.

Here are Valheim Legends' classes and all their abilities:

Valkyrie

1. Bulwark - Buff: adds a set block bonus to all blocked attacks and adds damage mitigation to the caster

2. Stagger - Attack: immediately staggers all enemies around the Valkyrie

3. Leap - Attack: Launch into the air and come crashing down, applying splash damage at the point of impact

Ranger

1. Shadow Stalk - Buff: greatly reduces noise and visibility of the Ranger, improves movement speed while crouched, and grants a short (5s) burst of speed

2. Summon Wolf - Pet: summons a wolf companion for a limited time that is more durable, but less damaging than normal wolf pets

3. Power shot - Buff: the next several ranged attacks gain velocity and attack power

Berserker

1. Rage - Buff: sacrifice health periodically to gain increased movement speed, physical attack damage, continuous stamina regen, and a life-tap for a portion of damage dealt.

2. Execute - Buff: the next several melee attacks gain increased attack power

3. Dash - Attack: dash forward and strike enemies as you pass; damage based on the weapon currently equipped

Mage

1. Fireball - Attack: launch a ball of fire that deals splash damage and applies burning

2. Frost Nova - Attack: create a burst of ice around the caster that damages and freezes enemies

3. Meteor - Channeled Attack: use this ability to call down meteors to strike an area; channel duration (stamina expended) determines how many meteors are created

Druid

1. Regeneration - Heal: causes the caster and all nearby players to quickly regenerate health for a short period of time

2. Root Defender - Summon: grows friendly roots around the caster that will strike nearby foes

3. Vines - Channeled Attack: periodically launches piercing vine projectiles

Shaman

1. Enrage - Buff: increases movement speed and rapidly regenerate stamina for the caster and all nearby allies

2. Shell - Buff: reduces any elemental (poison, fire, ice, etc) damage taken and applies a spirit damage DoT to any attack made by the caster and all allies

3. Spirit Shock - Attack: deals spirit damage in an area around the caster and applies a spirit DoT to any enemy hit

All that, plus 5 new skills have been added that enhance these new character classes, so as you summon creatures (like the Ranger's wolf) you'll get better at it, giving your summons a greater duration and more power. Once you have Valheim Legends installed, you choose your character class in an interesting way: by sacrificing an item at the Eikthyr altar, and then selecting the class you want to play as. Here's what you need for each class:

Valkyrie - Flint

Ranger - Raw Meat

Berserker - Bone Fragments

Mage - Coal

Druid - Dandelion

Shaman - Greydwarf Eye

This sounds like a really excellent way to start a new game of Valheim, especially if you have some friends who can play some of the other classes. And, as with many Valheim mods, you'll also need to have the ever-useful BepInExPack mod installed and working to use Valheim Legends. Find the mod here at Nexus Mods.