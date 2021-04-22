This Valheim mod adds the perfect Viking mount: a bright blue car

With no mounts to speak of, players only have a few ways to get around in Viking survival game Valheim. They can run, they can sail, and they can fast-travel with portals. And that's really about it. Feels to me like something's missing.

No, not horses. Cars! Frankly, it's hard to believe the creators of Valheim didn't think to put a bright blue, eight-wheeled automobile in the game themselves. Historically, Vikings drove jacked-up 1983 Lincoln Continentals, right?

I gave Valhiem's Drivable Vehicle Mod a little test run and it's kinda great, honestly. With the mod installed, tap T to spawn your shiny blue whip—it pops into the world without the parking brake on, so be warned and try not to do it on a hillside.

To get in, look at the driver's side door and press E (you can sit in the passenger seat if you get in on the other side, too). Once you're in the car, don't try to move with the WASD keys or you'll pop right back out.

Drive with the arrow keys and press Y to hit the brakes. The fiddly bit is you'll have to take your hands off the arrow keys if you want to adjust the camera with your mouse.

And then it's off to the races! You can run down those poor, hapless greydwarfs, hunt deer, and the car will even protect you from deathsquitos, so hit the gas and go do some donuts in the Plains.

The steering is very loose so go easy on those turns, though the car automatically rights itself if you happen to tip over. There's unfortunately no engine noises, so you'll have to make them yourself, just like every great Viking did when they drove their eerily silent blue sedans all over Saxon England. You can't load up the trunk with stacks of ore, either, which feels like an oversight, so don't go destroying your wooden carts just yet.

The Drivable Vehicle Mod, like most mods, requires BepInExPack Valheim to run, so make sure you've got that installed, too.