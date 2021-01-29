This USB microphone is on sale for $6 on Amazon for some reason

I don't know if this USB microphone kit on Amazon is any good, but if you apply the code 8GDVOYFN at checkout (thanks, Alex Guerrero), you can get it for $6 at the time of writing. The microphone, which includes a boom arm and pop filter, normally goes for $60.

This could be a bad microphone. The discount could also be an error, and the orders might be cancelled and refunded. Spend $6 at your own risk, in other words.

Our own Tim Clark bought one, and says the estimated delivery date is February 26 to March 26, which in his words is "a weird ass window." I agree that it is a weird ass window. But, again, it's six bucks for a condenser microphone.

If the code stops working, we won't necessarily notice and update this article immediately, so you'll just have to try it in your cart and see.

If you'd prefer not to roll the dice on a cheap but potentially bad product (the photoshopped images on Amazon don't inspire confidence, though there are thousands of positive reviews), check our proper streaming microphone recommendations. Otherwise, good luck!