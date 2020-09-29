Upgrade to mesh Wi-Fi with the Asus RT-AX92U for $50 off

Asus makes some of the best gaming routers around, as the company not only produces excellent hardware, but usually includes software features you don't normally see on consumer-level routers. While not technically part of the company's gaming router lineup, the Asus RT-AX92 is an excellent mesh router system, and now you can get a 2-pack for $349.99. That's a $50 discount over MSRP, and the lowest recorded price on Amazon so far.

The Asus RT-AX92U AiMesh AX6100 (great name, I know) is built to use the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, which means lower latency and higher speeds for devices that support the technology. Wi-Fi 6 support still isn't incredibly common on PCs, but there are PCIe cards you can use if your motherboard has a free slot, and the router will still work fine with Wi-Fi 4/5 devices.

This router system supports mesh networking, which means devices automatically switch to the station with the strongest signal, similar to how phones connect to the nearest available cell tower. Only one network is visible, through you can have separate SSIDs for manually picking which node to connect to, if you want.

Each station has one Gigabit Ethernet WAN port, four Gigabit LAN ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A connector, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port. The USB connectors can be used for sharing printers and hard drives across the whole network. Asus also includes some handy software features in the router's firmware, like parental controls, download management and scheduling, bandwidth control, Ethernet link aggregation, and adaptive QoS for prioritizing network packets from games.