Unravel 2 gets a ten-hour free trial on Origin

Unravel 2 was revealed, and released, earlier this month during E3. It is, as the title indicates, a sequel to the 2016 puzzle-platformer about a cutesy little creature made of yarn, the twist being that this time around there are two Yarnys. That makes it kind of a clever play on words, too.

The original Unravel was good, but not without its annoyances. "With its natural dioramas, Unravel succeeds at magnifying the sweet sadness I feel when I reminisce about old friends and long days of exploring. Every leaf and stone shines just right, the water ripples and sparkles, the snow piles up and drops from ledges in chunks," Tyler wrote in his review.

On the other hand, he could've done without the meta-story: "We get old and things change and our stories fade—but gosh, we sure do share our lives and love with people who will go on, don’t we? Blech."

Is it a game for you? EA offered up a ten-hour trial of the original Unravel in 2016, and today it opened the doors on basically the same thing for Unravel 2. Available from Origin, the trial version offers ten hours of play across the game's first two chapters. The timer only counts down when you're playing (just be sure to log out of the trial when you're finish), and saved progress will carry over to the full game should you decide to pick it up.

And if you don't? Hey, it was free. The Unravel 2 trial will be available until July 30.