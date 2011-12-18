Ultimate Christmas Giveaway: Win one of ten copies of Shogun 2: Total War

Welcome to the PC Gamer Ultimate Christmas Giveaway ! This is the biggest competition we've ever done: packed with peripherals, games, and exclusive items signed by some very important people. Why are we doing this? Because it's Christmas! And we love you.

The Ultimate Christmas giveaway will run until Christmas Eve. Every day we'll be posting about a new prize that's up for grabs, and you'll have 24 hours after the time of publishing to enter. Sadly, we're only able to open this competition to UK residents.

On the tenth day of Christmas PC Gamer gave to me... ten Daimyo's ruling! Okay, so it isn't really the tenth day of Christmas, but that doesn't mean we can't give away ten copies of Shogun 2: Total War to celebrate the season of goodwill. Because what says Christmas like taking over feudal Japan?

Check inside for details of how to win.

We're giving away ten steam codes for Shogun 2: Total War, and here's how you can win one.

I want you to design a Shogun clan. Tell me their name, their traditions, their special units... whatever you think best gives me a sense of who they are.

The best, most imaginative, coolest and funniest ten entries will get themselves a free game.

Now for the fine print, ahem: If you win, you'll get a private message via the forums. Let us know your address and we'll send you your prizes shortly after Christmas. Remember, this competition is open to UK readers only. Also, if you don't claim your prize within three weeks of being notified we'll offer it to someone else. Full terms and conditions can be found here .

Good luck out there Daimyos! Check back tomorrow at 4.30 for the next competition, which involves blocks, building and a certain hat wearing swede.