ZOTAC's GTX 1080 AMP Edition is just $490 right now

The cryptocurrency-induced GPU shortage has been over for a while, but a current-gen graphics card under the original MSRP is still a rare sight. Custom GTX 1080 cards have usually stayed at around $510-530, but Zotac's AMP Edition model is just $489.99 right now on Amazon and Newegg.

The card has 8GB of GDDR5X memory, with a boost clock of 1822 MHz. Zotac's 'Icestorm' cooling system and 'Spectra' seven-color lighting system are built-in. For video output, there's one dual-link DVI-I, three DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, and one HDMI 2.0b port.

You can buy the GTX 1080 AMP Edition from Amazon and Newegg.