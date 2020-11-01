Zombie shooter No More Room in Hell 2 jerks back to life with a new trailer

No More Room In Hell 2 has been in development for a few years now, but updates have been fairly few for those not following the developers' official Discord server. Not so much now! There's an official trailer out for this year's spooky season, with some gameplay and action from the current development build.

The trailer shows off some pretty cool features, like customizable guns, objective-based gameplay, and some neat environments: Shopping malls, gas stations, and metro tunnels are all featured. It has very atmospheric music to boot, which I do remember being a feature in the original game. You can also double-fist flashlights. Thrilling. I quite liked the look of its objectives system as well: Displayed with an in-world UI using a tablet and compass—presumably to navigate a broader world than in the original game.

No More Room in Hell was a profoundly beloved mod that became an even-more-beloved free to play game. It was our 2012 mod of the year, a game which took the Left 4 Dead formula, added four more players, and cranked up the lethality to maximum. One bite and you're dead, just as George Romero intended.

You can find No More Room In Hell 2 on its official website, but if you're truly interested you're probably best off in its Discord community. You can find the original No More Room in Hell on Steam, for free. Anyway, here's a kind of funny video of a zombie getting its legs shot to bits and crawling on anyways from No More Room in Hell 2's closed alpha.