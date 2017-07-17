Ys Seven is coming to the PC this summer

The action-RPG Ys Seven was originally released in 2009 in Japan, and a year later in the rest of the world, for the PlayStation Portable handheld console. Now it's coming to the PC courtesy of Xseed Games, which announced today that an updated version of the game, "with all the features of a modern PC release," will be out this summer.

Ys Seven promises more than 30 hours of gameplay, set in a world where players must unite the five tribes who protect the god-like Five Great Dragons who may represent humanity's last hope. Xseed said Ys Seven was the first game in in the series "to reach a wide mainstream audience in the West, and the first title in this historically PC-centric series to be developed from the ground up for a console or handheld system since the mid-‘90s."

The PC release will include HD resolutions, "a smooth 60 fps framerate," controller support, and achievements on Steam and GOG. A date hasn't been set but it's expected this summer on Steam, GOG, and Humble. Enjoy some screens.