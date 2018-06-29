Ys: Memories of Celceta is coming to PC this July

Localization specialist Xseed Games announced the PC port of Ys: Memories of Celceta earlier this year, promising a summer release. According to Celceta's newly minted Steam page , Xseed was right on the money: the long-awaited PC port is now scheduled to release next month on July 25.

Barring a few buggy blunders—like the repeatedly delayed and ultimately terrible port of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana—the Ys PC ports have generally been pretty good, and Celceta is at least checking the right boxes. According to the Steam page, its port sports "a wide range of HD resolutions, fixed framerates up to 120 fps with the option to unlock the framerate altogether, fully customizable control bindings, fully integrated mouse support, and more." If you're the competitive type, you'll also find Steam leaderboards for Celceta's time attack and boss rush modes.

You can see some of that in action in this new gameplay footage: