Ys: Memories of Celceta will arrive on PC this summer

Localisation studio Xseed Games has been churning out PC versions of much-loved JRPGs in recent years, including a few of the games in the Ys series and, recently, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2. With one or two exceptions, it's done a stellar job, and it's just revealed its next target—Ys: Memories of Celceta.

The game initially came to PS Vita in 2012 and a PC version made it to China in 2015, but never to the West. This port will have an unlocked framerate and support resolutions of 1080p and higher. Expect all the other things that Xseed does well, including reworked visuals and control rebinding options.

Memories of Celceta is basically the official version of Ys 4: it's actually the third iteration of an Ys 4 game, but the previous two weren't made by series creator Nihon Falcom, so this is the one that's considered canon. To confuse matters, the events of Memories of Celceta sit between Ys 2 and Ys 3.

You can watch the game in action in the full reveal stream below—bear in mind it's far from a final build.

The real question is: will is arrive before the PC port of Ys 8: Lacrimosa of Dana?

That game is due out in April, but it has been delayed so many times (often at the last minute) that you should take that date with a pinch of salt.

Thanks, Gematsu.