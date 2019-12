Today, YouTube rolled out support for 60 FPS videos, which means we can finally use our YouTube channel to show you game footage as it's meant to be seen. To celebrate the improvement for game video posters everywhere, we uploaded the first 4K 60 FPS video we had on hand, which happens to be a Batman: Arkham Origins benchmark.

To see the 60 FPS version, you need to be viewing the video at 720p or above. Expect many more 60 FPS and 4K videos to come.