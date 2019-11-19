Last week I posted a guide to Red Dead Redemption 2's excellent PC exclusive photo mode and asked you to send in your best screenshots. And I'm glad to say you delivered, filling our inbox with some impressive virtual Wild West photography. Below are our favourites (and a couple of my own), but we want more! Send your snaps to letters@pcgamer.com with the subject line RED DEAD PHOTOGRAPHY and we'll add them to the gallery later down the line.
Your best Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshots
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)
See comments