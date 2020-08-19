You can win a copy of dungeon crawler Blightbound on our forums

Addictive-looking dungeon crawler Blightbound hit Steam at the end of last month. It's a co-op loot fest where three heroes murder lots and lots of Blight-corrupted monsters in their mysterious fog. Want to give it a go? The PC Gamer community team is giving away 50 copies of the game on our forums.

Here's how you can win one: Go and sign in to the forums, or create an account. Then, post in this thread about Blightbound, minding the rules, and tell us what appeals to you about the game. Finally, go and put your name in the giveaway widget to confirm you entered. (All hail the giveaway widget.)

There are rules, obviously. You can only enter once, don't quote the original post in your forum post, and remember to put your name in the giveaway widget. (All hail the giveaway widget.) If you're a randomly selected winner, well, you'll get an email with a Steam code. So use a real email for your account, not a throwaway.

The giveaway will be open until 11:59PM ET on August 26, 2020. We'll announce winners in the thread, and contact them, after the deadline. So, you know: Go do the thing and possibly win the game.