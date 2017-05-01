You can buy a Fallout 4 alien blaster replica for $400

Triforce, maker of officially licensed video game replicas such as a Mass Effect 3 Geth pulse rifle, an XCOM 2 beam pistol, Miss Moxxi's SMG from Borderlands 2, and, for some reason, this Ghost Recon Wildlands Man Squatting on a Rock, is now taking pre-orders for a Fallout 4 alien blaster.

In Fallout 4, the alien blaster can be found in a cave near the UFO crash site—along with an injured and hostile Zetan—close to the Oberland Station settlement. Obtaining the replica, meanwhile, requires a non-refundable $100 pre-order deposit. The full price is $400, and the estimated shipping date is in the first quarter of 2018.

The blaster is cast in polystone, hand-finished and hand-painted, has "working LED effects," and weighs 8 pounds. While it won't reduce your enemies to a hissing pile of ash, the replica appears otherwise faithful to the in-game weapon, and it does look pretty cool. Find out more on the Triforce store page.